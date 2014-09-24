Sept 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks gave up early gains to end the trading day weaker on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and a decline in Eurozone manufacturing activity weighed on sentiment, though Manila outperformed the region. The Jakarta Composite Index surrendered early gains to end 0.3 percent down, its lowest close since Sept. 16. Singapore closed 0.2 percent down at a more than one-week low, and Vietnam fell 1.1 percent to its lowest close in six weeks. Analysts said less-than-expected manufacturing in the Eurozone in September and U.S. airstrikes on militant groups in Syria may put pressure on high-risk assets. The Philippine Index ended 1.2 percent higher, while Thailand closed up 0.1 percent with $143.52 million in foreign inflows. The Malaysian stock index fell slightly, with foreign outflows at $19.09 million. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3292.81 3298.09 -0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1840.05 1840.19 -0.01 Bangkok 1591.89 1590.13 +0.11 Jakarta 5174.01 5188.11 -0.27 Manila 7355.29 7271.62 +1.15 Ho Chi Minh 603.59 610.39 -1.11 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3292.81 3167.43 +3.96 Kuala Lumpur 1840.08 1866.96 -1.44 Bangkok 1591.89 1298.71 +22.57 Jakarta 5174.01 4274.18 +21.05 Manila 7355.29 5889.83 +24.88 Ho Chi Minh 603.59 504.63 +19.61 (1 US dollar = 32.2100 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 3.2400 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)