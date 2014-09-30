BANGKOK, Sept 30 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged higher on Tuesday with gains in regional
large-caps and month-end buying, but Singapore underperformed
amid selling in shares of Noble Group after a Chinese
fund planned to sell the stock.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 0.6
percent, on track for a modest quarterly gain of 0.5 percent.
Shares of commodity trader Noble Group fell 7.2 percent, making
it the top percentage loser and the most actively traded by
turnover.
The selling came amid a report that China Investment Corp
would raise S$396 million ($311 million) by selling
about a third of its shares in Noble Group.
In Bangkok, shares of PTT, the country's biggest
firm by market value, rose almost 2 percent to a near one-week
high while Bangkok Bank gained about 1 percent after
three straight sessions of falls.
The SET index was up 0.2 percent at 1,589.15,
recouping some of its 0.9 percent loss on Monday and heading for
a 7 percent gain on July-September, its third straight quarter.
"The SET should have downside protection today as local
institutional buying could be strong on the final day of the
third quarter," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
Jakarta's composite index traded in positive
territory, helped by foreign-led buying in shares of Telkom
Indonesia and Semen Indonesia. It is set to
end the month with a gain of more than 5 percent.
Investors are waiting for the European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday to gauge the direction of fund flows to the
region, according to brokers.
Most other markets look set for a quarterly gain, including
a 6.5 percent rise in the Philippines and a 3.7 percent
gain in Vietnam. Bucking the trend, Malaysia is
on track for a 1.6 percent loss in July-September.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0720 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3268.59 3289.72 -0.64
Kuala Lumpur 1852.50 1846.34 +0.33
Bangkok 1589.15 1585.79 +0.21
Jakarta 5141.12 5142.01 -0.02
Manila 7283.07 7265.36 +0.24
Ho Chi Minh 601.23 599.78 +0.24
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)