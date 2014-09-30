BANGKOK, Sept 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday with gains in regional large-caps and month-end buying, but Singapore underperformed amid selling in shares of Noble Group after a Chinese fund planned to sell the stock. Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 0.6 percent, on track for a modest quarterly gain of 0.5 percent. Shares of commodity trader Noble Group fell 7.2 percent, making it the top percentage loser and the most actively traded by turnover. The selling came amid a report that China Investment Corp would raise S$396 million ($311 million) by selling about a third of its shares in Noble Group. In Bangkok, shares of PTT, the country's biggest firm by market value, rose almost 2 percent to a near one-week high while Bangkok Bank gained about 1 percent after three straight sessions of falls. The SET index was up 0.2 percent at 1,589.15, recouping some of its 0.9 percent loss on Monday and heading for a 7 percent gain on July-September, its third straight quarter. "The SET should have downside protection today as local institutional buying could be strong on the final day of the third quarter," said broker KGI Securities in a report. Jakarta's composite index traded in positive territory, helped by foreign-led buying in shares of Telkom Indonesia and Semen Indonesia. It is set to end the month with a gain of more than 5 percent. Investors are waiting for the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday to gauge the direction of fund flows to the region, according to brokers. Most other markets look set for a quarterly gain, including a 6.5 percent rise in the Philippines and a 3.7 percent gain in Vietnam. Bucking the trend, Malaysia is on track for a 1.6 percent loss in July-September. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0720 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3268.59 3289.72 -0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1852.50 1846.34 +0.33 Bangkok 1589.15 1585.79 +0.21 Jakarta 5141.12 5142.01 -0.02 Manila 7283.07 7265.36 +0.24 Ho Chi Minh 601.23 599.78 +0.24 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)