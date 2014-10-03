BANGKOK, Oct 3 Indonesia's key index hit a three-month closing low on Friday, suffering the worst weekly loss since March amid political concerns while most other Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains ahead of a key U.S. jobs report. Foreign investors sold financials and large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, bringing Jakarta's composite index 1 percent lower at 4,949.35, the lowest close since July 4. News that Indonesia's opposition coalition had won the position of the speaker of the legislature raised concerns that President-elect Joko Widodo may not be able to muster enough support in parliament to push through badly-needed reforms. The benchmark posted a weekly loss of 3.6 percent, the biggest since the week ended March 21 and the worst performer in the region. Most others fell on the week, with Thai stocks sliding 1.9 percent after two straight weeks of gains, Singapore ending down 1.2 percent on the week, its third, and the Philippines extended loss for a second week, down 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3253.24 3228.71 +0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1840.82 1837.68 +0.17 Bangkok 1570.28 1569.73 +0.04 Jakarta 4949.35 5000.81 -1.03 Manila 7247.03 7196.26 +0.71 Ho Chi Minh 611.55 612.66 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3253.24 3167.43 +2.71 Kuala Lumpur 1840.82 1866.96 -1.40 Bangkok 1570.28 1298.71 +20.91 Jakarta 4949.35 4274.18 +15.80 Manila 7247.03 5889.83 +23.04 Ho Chi Minh 611.55 504.63 +21.19 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)