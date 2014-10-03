BANGKOK, Oct 3 Indonesia's key index hit a
three-month closing low on Friday, suffering the worst weekly
loss since March amid political concerns while most other
Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report.
Foreign investors sold financials and large caps such as
Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri,
bringing Jakarta's composite index 1 percent lower at
4,949.35, the lowest close since July 4.
News that Indonesia's opposition coalition had won the
position of the speaker of the legislature raised concerns that
President-elect Joko Widodo may not be able to muster enough
support in parliament to push through badly-needed reforms.
The benchmark posted a weekly loss of 3.6 percent, the
biggest since the week ended March 21 and the worst performer in
the region.
Most others fell on the week, with Thai stocks
sliding 1.9 percent after two straight weeks of gains, Singapore
ending down 1.2 percent on the week, its third, and the
Philippines extended loss for a second week, down 0.2
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3253.24 3228.71 +0.76
Kuala Lumpur 1840.82 1837.68 +0.17
Bangkok 1570.28 1569.73 +0.04
Jakarta 4949.35 5000.81 -1.03
Manila 7247.03 7196.26 +0.71
Ho Chi Minh 611.55 612.66 -0.18
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3253.24 3167.43 +2.71
Kuala Lumpur 1840.82 1866.96 -1.40
Bangkok 1570.28 1298.71 +20.91
Jakarta 4949.35 4274.18 +15.80
Manila 7247.03 5889.83 +23.04
Ho Chi Minh 611.55 504.63 +21.19
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)