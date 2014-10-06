HANOI, Oct 6 Thai stocks fell 1.4 percent on Monday, after the royal palace said King Bhumibol Adulyadej had undergone surgery to remove his gallbladder, while trading was subdued elsewhere in Southeast Asia with several sharemarkets closed for holidays. Jakarta was up 0.4 percent, rebounding from a three-month low hit on Friday due to concerns that President-elect Joko Widodo may not be able to muster enough support in parliament to push through badly needed reforms. Indonesia was one of only three of the region's main markets trading. Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore were all closed. Thailand's SET Index dropped 1.4 percent by midday, led by Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , which fell 2.62 and 1.66 percent respectively. Nine of the market's 10 listed lenders fell. Bhumibol 86, the world's longest-reigning monarch, was recovering after undergoing successful surgery late Sunday, the palace said in a televised statement. It said the operation was satisfactory and his heartbeat and fever had lowered. Indonesia's central bank governor said on Monday it was prepared to carry out "measured intervention" to keep its rupiah in a healthy range, while its finance minister said the impact of political conditions on its currency trading is short-term. The dollar/rupiah rate has risen around 4.5 percent since the beginning of September, Reuters data showed. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index also rebounded 0.5 percent, led by the property sector after news that real estate developer Vingroup may own a majority stake in a supermarket operator. The number of shares changing hands in Jakarta were 1.2 billion by midday, well below the 3.7 billion full-day level on Friday, while volume on the Thai stock exchange at the break was just over a third of last session's trade. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0604 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.4 428.10 -0.63 Bangkok 1548.23 1570.28 -1.40 Jakarta 4968.75 4949.35 +0.39 Ho Chi Minh 614.81 611.55 +0.53 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1=12,215 rupiah) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alex Richardson)