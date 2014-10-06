HANOI, Oct 6 Thai stocks fell 1.4 percent on
Monday, after the royal palace said King Bhumibol Adulyadej had
undergone surgery to remove his gallbladder, while trading was
subdued elsewhere in Southeast Asia with several sharemarkets
closed for holidays.
Jakarta was up 0.4 percent, rebounding from a
three-month low hit on Friday due to concerns that
President-elect Joko Widodo may not be able to muster enough
support in parliament to push through badly needed reforms.
Indonesia was one of only three of the region's main markets
trading. Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore
were all closed.
Thailand's SET Index dropped 1.4 percent by midday,
led by Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
, which fell 2.62 and 1.66 percent respectively. Nine of
the market's 10 listed lenders fell.
Bhumibol 86, the world's longest-reigning monarch, was
recovering after undergoing successful surgery late Sunday, the
palace said in a televised statement. It said the operation was
satisfactory and his heartbeat and fever had lowered.
Indonesia's central bank governor said on Monday it was
prepared to carry out "measured intervention" to keep its rupiah
in a healthy range, while its finance minister said the impact
of political conditions on its currency trading is short-term.
The dollar/rupiah rate has risen around 4.5 percent since
the beginning of September, Reuters data showed.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index also rebounded 0.5
percent, led by the property sector after news that real estate
developer Vingroup may own a majority stake in a
supermarket operator.
The number of shares changing hands in Jakarta were 1.2
billion by midday, well below the 3.7 billion full-day level on
Friday, while volume on the Thai stock exchange at the break was
just over a third of last session's trade.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0604 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 425.4 428.10 -0.63
Bangkok 1548.23 1570.28 -1.40
Jakarta 4968.75 4949.35 +0.39
Ho Chi Minh 614.81 611.55 +0.53
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1=12,215 rupiah)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alex Richardson)