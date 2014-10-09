BANGKOK, Oct 9 Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Thursday amid a gain in regional currencies after minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting helped allay
concerns of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike.
Malaysian shares edged up 0.3 percent, rebounding
from a more than six-month low hit on Wednesday, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net 56 million ringgit ($17.29
million), stock exchange data showed.
The ringgit hit a near three-week high, with
investors awaiting details of the 2015 budget to be presented by
Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday.
Among bright spots, the Thai SET index closed up 1.1
percent, with the market seeing inflows worth a net 1.5 billion
baht ($46.32 million) after two days of outflows, stock exchange
data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3259.25 3226.71 +1.01
Kuala Lumpur 1829.73 1824.32 +0.30
Bangkok 1560.61 1543.39 +1.12
Jakarta 4993.88 4958.52 +0.71
Manila 7201.89 7185.68 +0.23
Ho Chi Minh 624.34 617.26 +1.15
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3259.25 3167.43 +2.90
Kuala Lumpur 1829.73 1866.96 -1.99
Bangkok 1560.61 1298.71 +20.17
Jakarta 4993.88 4274.18 +16.84
Manila 7201.89 5889.83 +22.28
Ho Chi Minh 624.34 504.63 +23.72
(1 US dollar = 3.2390 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 32.3800 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)