BANGKOK, Oct 15 Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Indonesian benchmark
extending gains for a second session although caution remained
over the issue of fuel subsidy, while some Thai banks rose amid
quarterly earnings.
Jakarta's composite index rose almost 1 percent amid
mixed fund flows into large-caps. It ended 0.2 percent higher in
the previous session.
Shares of Telkom Indonesia were up 2.9 percent,
with foreign investors buying a net 147 billion rupiah ($12
million). Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri
and Bank Negara Indonesia fell amid
foreign-led selling.
Broker Trimegah Securities said in a report it expected the
market to continue its rebound on Wednesday, but added that a
sizable fuel price hike would be needed to signal a sustainable
strengthening of the index.
Bangkok's SET index rose 0.5 percent, adding to
Tuesday's gains. Bank stocks led the gains, including TMB Bank
after it reported a 27 percent surge in quarterly
earnings.
State-run Krung Thai Bank was among the
outperformers, up almost 1 percent. Broker Maybank KimEng
Securities said it expected the bank to post a 3 percent
year-on-year growth in quarterly earnings.
Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines
gained modestly, while Malaysia and Vietnam
drifted into negative territory.
Asian stocks regained a semblance of stability on Wednesday
following days of steep losses, but sentiment remained fragile
as benign Chinese inflation data and gloom in the euro zone
economy added to signs of a faltering global economic recovery.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0807 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3206.09 3194.40 +0.37
Kuala Lumpur 1789.07 1796.38 -0.41
Bangkok 1553.75 1546.78 +0.45
Jakarta 4966.24 4922.58 +0.89
Manila 6991.19 6946.06 +0.65
Ho Chi Minh 604.29 605.79 -0.25
(1 US dollar = 12,220.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)