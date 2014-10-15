BANGKOK, Oct 15 Indonesian stocks rose for a
second session on Wednesday as gains in selected large caps
overshadowed losses in shares of coal miners while most others
in Southeast Asia ended flat to weaker amid persisting concerns
about the global economy.
Indonesia's main stock index rose 0.8 percent to
4,962.94, after advancing 0.2 percent on Tuesday and further
rebounding from a low of 4,913.05 hit on Monday.
Among the actively-traded stocks, Telkom Indonesia
jumped 2.9 percent, with net foreign buying worth 174.7 billion
rupiah ($14.29 million). Shares of coal mining firm Indo
Tambangraya Megah plunged 11.7 percent with a net
foreign selling of 104.6 billion rupiah ($8.56 million).
Stocks in Singapore edged up 0.1 percent and Thai
shares gained 0.04 percent while Malaysia and
Vietnam ended lower. Asian shares broadly stabilised
after days of steep losses.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3198.72 3194.40 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1786.84 1796.38 -0.53
Bangkok 1547.41 1546.78 +0.04
Jakarta 4962.94 4922.58 +0.82
Manila 6991.19 6946.06 +0.65
Ho Chi Minh 604.29 605.79 -0.25
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3198.72 3167.43 +0.99
Kuala Lumpur 1786.84 1866.96 -4.29
Bangkok 1547.41 1298.71 +19.15
Jakarta 4962.94 4274.18 +16.11
Manila 6991.19 5889.83 +18.70
Ho Chi Minh 604.29 504.63 +19.75
(1 US dollar = 12,223.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)