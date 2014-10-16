BANGKOK, Oct 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Thursday, with Singapore touching the lowest
since March and Malaysia at its weakest in more than eight
months, amid heightened concerns about global economic growth
after weak U.S. data.
Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales and
producer prices both dropped last month, a worrisome economic
signal that helped fuel a selloff on Wall Street.
Asia extended a selloff in global equities on Thursday, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
trading down 0.36 percent.
Energy-related firms were among the top regional losers as
U.S. crude oil futures fell more than a dollar on Thursday.
Singapore-listed Keppel Corp, the world's largest
builder of jackup rigs, was down 2.8 percent, sending the
Straits Times Index 1.3 percent lower. The index
earlier hit 3,155.60, the lowest since March 27.
Malaysia's oil and gas services firm SapuraKencana Petroleum
Bhd dropped 5.3 percent, leading a fall in Kuala
Lumpur's composite index, which at one point was down to
1,771.92, the lowest since Feb. 4.
In Bangkok, PTT, Thailand's top energy firm, eased
0.6 percent while PTT Exploration and Production
edged down 0.7 percent. The SET index was down 0.8
percent at 1,534.42, the lowest in a week.
Broker KGI Securities expected more downside for the SET
index after it slipped below a key 1,540 level.
"Locally, there are few catalysts to revive the market as
economic data is absent and investors are waiting for key global
events like the U.S. FOMC meeting later this month and the ECB
meeting in early November," it said in a report.
Profit-taking hit shares of state-run Krung Thai Bank
after Wednesday's climb to a more than one-week high
ahead of its quarterly results. Listed Thai banks are due to
announce their July-September earnings by next week.
Bank earnings were also in focus in Indonesia, with stocks
of Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Tabungan Negara
among the gainers.
"The top four banks will report better quarterly earnings
than smaller banks and among the top four BBNI and Bank Central
Asia (BBCA) should report good results," broker Trimegah
Securities said in a report.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0505 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3157.36 3198.72 -1.29
Kuala Lumpur 1774.51 1786.84 -0.69
Bangkok 1534.42 1547.41 -0.84
Jakarta 4960.26 4962.94 -0.05
Manila 7013.79 6991.19 +0.32
Ho Chi Minh 596.53 604.29 -1.28
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)