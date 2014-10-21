BANGKOK, Oct 21 Singapore's stock index hit a more than one week high on Tuesday, helped by selective buying in a reporting season while the Indonesian benchmark snapped two sessions of gains as investors waited for the formation of the country's new cabinet. The Straits Times index was up 0.7 percent at 3,202.74, the highest close since Oct. 10, extending gain for a third session. Shares of Keppel Corporation rose 0.9 percent, among actively-traded stocks. Keppel, the world's largest jackup rig builder, reported after market close that its third-quarter net profit fell 9 percent on the year to S$414 million ($325.8 million), weighed down by a lacklustre performance at its property division. Jakarta's composite index finished down 0.22 percent, reversing from a near three-week closing high on Monday. New Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday he was re-evaluating some of his choices for cabinet jobs after an anti-graft agency raised concern about possible problems with some candidates. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3202.74 3181.05 +0.68 Kuala Lumpur 1796.22 1803.14 -0.38 Bangkok 1526.14 1526.67 -0.03 Jakarta 5029.34 5040.53 -0.22 Manila 7068.03 7057.53 +0.15 Ho Chi Minh 600.55 589.24 +1.92 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3202.74 3167.43 +1.11 Kuala Lumpur 1796.22 1866.96 -3.79 Bangkok 1526.14 1298.71 +17.51 Jakarta 5029.34 4274.18 +17.67 Manila 7068.03 5889.83 +20.00 Ho Chi Minh 600.55 504.63 +19.01 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)