BANGKOK, Nov 10 Singapore's key index scaled a
more than 7-week closing high on Monday as quarterly results and
special dividends boosted Noble Group shares, while
the Malaysian benchmark snapped five sessions of losses with
large caps leading the rebound.
Singapore's Straits Times Index closed up 0.44
percent at 3,301.00, the highest close since Sept. 19. Noble
shares jumped 4.2 percent, their biggest one-day gain since
April, and were the top percentage gainers on the index.
The rally in Noble Group shares came after the company's
third-quarter net profit hit a 2-year high and it announced a
special dividend payout.
Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent, slightly
recovering from its fall over the last five sessions. Shares of
Tenaga Nasional, Public Bank and Maybank
gained in strong volumes.
Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia, the
Philippines and Vietnam retreated after rising
earlier on positive sentiment in Asia.
In Bangkok, late selling in shares of top energy firm PTT
sent the main SET index to 1,567.34, its lowest close
since Oct. 30. Brokers said declining oil prices dented
sentiment in energy shares.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3301.00 3286.39 +0.44
Kuala Lumpur 1827.93 1824.19 +0.21
Bangkok 1567.34 1578.37 -0.70
Jakarta 4965.39 4987.42 -0.44
Manila 7192.12 7205.72 -0.19
Ho Chi Minh 602.12 602.59 -0.08
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3301.00 3167.43 +4.22
Kuala Lumpur 1827.93 1866.96 -2.09
Bangkok 1567.34 1298.71 +20.68
Jakarta 4965.39 4274.18 +16.17
Manila 7192.12 5889.83 +22.11
Ho Chi Minh 602.12 504.63 +19.32
