Nov 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
trading rangebound on Friday following fresh signs of slowing
Chinese growth, with lower crude oil prices dragging down energy
shares across the region.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index extended its two-day
falling streak as investors sold stocks following recent gains.
The index fell 0.6 percent by 0709 GMT, underperforming peers in
the region.
Thailand's SET index was steady, Indonesia's Jakarta
Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent, and Malaysia's
main index was down 0.3 percent after official data
showed the country's economy grew at its slowest pace this year
during the third quarter.
U.S. crude was down 0.75 percent at $73.64 a barrel
at 0652 GMT to a new four-year low, a day after suffering a 3.9
percent slump amid oversupply.
Concern over a slowing Chinese economy, the second largest
in the world, also weighed on sentiment, as factory growth in
October dipped and investment growth hit a near 13-year low.
In Singapore, industrial conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd
and Sembcorp Industries Ltd fell 1.4 percent
and 1.7 percent respectively on falling oil as concerns loomed
over possible adverse impact on their offshore arms.
Thailand's top oil firm PTT and PTT Exploration and
Production lost 0.5 percent and 1.4 percent
respectively, weighing down the overall index, although
financials cushioned the fall.
Bucking the trend, Singapore and Philippines
were up 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0706 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3309.86 3304.93 +0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1811.51 1815.81 -0.24
Bangkok 1577.13 1577.21 -0.01
Jakarta 5044.93 5048.67 -0.07
Manila 7216.75 7198.63 +0.25
Ho Chi Minh 599.81 603.16 -0.56
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)