Nov 14 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
range-bound on Friday following fresh signs of slowing Chinese
growth, with lower crude oil prices dragging down energy shares
across the region.
Concern over a slowing Chinese economy, the second largest
in the world, also weighed on sentiment, as factory growth in
October dipped and investment growth hit a near 13-year low.
Thailand's SET index ended 0.1 percent weaker while
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index ended steady.
Malaysia's main index edged down 0.1 percent after
official data showed the country's economy grew at its slowest
pace this year during the third quarter.
Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist at Bangkok-based
broker Phillip Securities, said investors in Thailand were
waiting for some catalysts to buy shares.
"Investors will monitor economic indicators from Q3
(Thailand) GDP release next week given growing concerns about
slower than expected recovery of the domestic economy. Foreign
investors are heading for a holiday season and so domestic
institutions will mainly dominate the market towards the end of
the year."
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index extended its two-day
falling streak as investors sold stocks following recent gains.
The index fell 0.5 percent and underperformed the region.
U.S. crude hovered around four-year low, a day after
suffering a 3.9 percent slump amid oversupply concerns.
In Singapore, industrial conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd
and Sembcorp Industries Ltd fell 1.8 percent
and 1.4 percent respectively on falling oil as concerns loomed
over the possible adverse impact on their offshore arms.
Thailand's top oil firm PTT and PTT Exploration and
Production lost 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent
respectively, weighing down the overall index.
Bucking the trend, Singapore and the Philippines
closed up 0.3 percent each.
Indonesia saw net foreign outflow of $18.63 million, Thomson
Reuters data showed, while Malaysia witnessed $12.00 million
worth of net foreign buying on Friday.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3315.67 3304.93 +0.32
Kuala Lumpur 1813.79 1815.81 -0.11
Bangkok 1575.88 1577.21 -0.08
Jakarta 5049.49 5048.67 +0.02
Manila 7217.34 7198.63 +0.26
Ho Chi Minh 600.36 603.16 -0.46
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3315.67 3167.43 +4.68
Kuala Lumpur 1813.79 1866.96 -2.85
Bangkok 1575.88 1298.71 +21.34
Jakarta 5049.49 4274.18 +18.14
Manila 7217.34 5889.83 +22.54
Ho Chi Minh 600.36 504.63 +18.97
(1 US dollar = 12,210.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.3460 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat
Jantraprapaweth in BANGKOK; Editing by Sunil Nair)