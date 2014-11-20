HANOI, Nov 20 Most Southeast Asian markets on Thursday ended lower as investors cut their risk exposure amid worries on data that signalled a further loss of momentum in China's economy, with Indonesia leading the decliners. The China flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed factory output contracted in the world's second-biggest economy for the first time in six months. Indonesian shares slipped 0.67 percent, off its seven-week closing high hit in the previous session, as shipping company PT Trada Maritime Tbk plummeted 24.9 percent after the country's stock exchange lifted its trading suspension since June 6. Outflows also took the shine off Singaporean shares after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday, and Malaysia dipped 0.12 percent on foreign net selling of 48.43 million ringgit ($14.39 million), according to exchange data. Thailand's SET Index also headed south with a 0.56 percent fall, while offshore buying into Philippine shares cushioned a sharp drop in the country's oldest conglomerate Ayala Corp following an overnight top-up replacement at discounted price. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at close Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.35 425.00 -0.39 Singapore 3315.60 3334.56 -0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1822.29 1824.39 -0.12 Bangkok 1568.68 1577.55 -0.56 Jakarta 5093.57 5127.93 -0.67 Manila 7268.95 7269.49 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 593.32 588.35 +0.84 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.35 388.37 +9.01 Singapore 3315.60 3167.43 +4.68 Kuala Lumpur 1822.29 1866.96 -2.39 Bangkok 1568.68 1298.71 +20.79 Jakarta 5093.57 4274.18 +19.17 Manila 7268.95 5889.83 +23.42 Ho Chi Minh 593.32 504.63 +17.58 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1=12,175 rupiah) ($1=3.3650 ringgit) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)