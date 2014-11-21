HANOI, Nov 21 Shares in Southeast Asian markets were trading mixed by midday on Friday as upbeat U.S. data on jobs, factory and home sales lifted sentiment, but signs of spreading weakness in China and Europe limited the upside. Singapore outperformed the region to climb 0.8 percent, on track for a new intraday high since mid-September and led by banking shares, including DBS Group Holdings Ltd which advanced 1.43 percent. Thailand's SET Index rallied as Airports of Thailand Pcl, the country's largest airport operator, jumped 4.3 percent to a record high in heavy trade. Brokers said AOT jumped on government's efforts to boost tourism, including free visa permits for some countries, and amid a stabilised political situation. Thailand, however, said on Friday martial law would not be lifted for the foreseeable future despite an earlier pledge to lift the law in some provinces to help the tourism industry, which has struggled since a military coup in May. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index led the decliners, falling 0.64 percent, while Indonesia extended Thursday's losses to ease 0.08 percent. Philippines stayed unchanged. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.09 percent after the central bank said it would cap bank loans to customers who use the money to invest in shares, at a maximum 5 percent of the bank's registered capital, a rule that could hurt inflows into the market, analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0653 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.03 423.39 +0.39 Singapore 3342.02 3315.60 +0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1810.60 1822.29 -0.64 Bangkok 1575.99 1568.68 +0.47 Jakarta 5089.41 5093.57 -0.08 Manila 7269.04 7268.95 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 592.77 593.32 -0.09 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)