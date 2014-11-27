BANGKOK, Nov 27 Philippine shares hit the lowest in nearly two weeks on Thursday after the country posted slower economic growth in the third quarter while most other indexes in Southeast Asia snapped rising streaks as energy related stocks fell in line with declining global oil prices. The Philippine economy slowed to its weakest pace in more than five years in the third quarter, hurt by a decline in public spending and farm output and signalling a longer-than-expected pause in the central bank's tightening cycle. Manila's key share index was down 1.24 percent at 7,265.34, the lowest close since Nov. 17. Foreign investors bought a net 18.3 billion pesos ($408 million) worth stocks amid inflows into large caps such as SM Investments Corp and Alliance Global Group, while outflows hit shares such as SM Prime Holdings. SM Prime Holdings dropped 4.8 percent after a share placement at a lower-than-market price. Malaysia's main index slipped 0.7 percent after three sessions of gains, dragged lower by shares of Sapurakencana Petroleum. Singapore's key index eased 0.2 percent, nearly erasing gains over the past two sessions. Among losers in the region, shares of Singapore's Keppel Corporation was down 0.4 percent and Thailand's energy firm PTT slipped 1 percent. The Thai SET index ended up 0.6 percent, helped by selective buying in aviation shares such as Airports of Thailand and Thai Airways International, with traders citing lower oil prices as helping to bolster the sector's outlook. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3340.96 3349.66 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1829.91 1842.17 -0.67 Bangkok 1599.82 1591.00 +0.55 Jakarta 5145.32 5133.04 +0.24 Manila 7265.34 7356.59 -1.24 Ho Chi Minh 572.89 576.04 -0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3340.96 3167.43 +5.48 Kuala Lumpur 1829.91 1866.96 -1.98 Bangkok 1599.82 1298.71 +23.19 Jakarta 5145.32 4274.18 +20.38 Manila 7265.34 5889.83 +23.35 Ho Chi Minh 572.89 504.63 +13.53 (1 US dollar = 44.8350 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)