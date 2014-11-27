BANGKOK, Nov 27 Philippine shares hit the lowest
in nearly two weeks on Thursday after the country posted slower
economic growth in the third quarter while most other indexes in
Southeast Asia snapped rising streaks as energy related stocks
fell in line with declining global oil prices.
The Philippine economy slowed to its weakest pace in more
than five years in the third quarter, hurt by a decline in
public spending and farm output and signalling a
longer-than-expected pause in the central bank's tightening
cycle.
Manila's key share index was down 1.24 percent at
7,265.34, the lowest close since Nov. 17.
Foreign investors bought a net 18.3 billion pesos ($408
million) worth stocks amid inflows into large caps such as SM
Investments Corp and Alliance Global Group,
while outflows hit shares such as SM Prime Holdings.
SM Prime Holdings dropped 4.8 percent after a share
placement at a lower-than-market price.
Malaysia's main index slipped 0.7 percent after
three sessions of gains, dragged lower by shares of
Sapurakencana Petroleum. Singapore's key index
eased 0.2 percent, nearly erasing gains over the past
two sessions.
Among losers in the region, shares of Singapore's Keppel
Corporation was down 0.4 percent and Thailand's energy
firm PTT slipped 1 percent.
The Thai SET index ended up 0.6 percent, helped by
selective buying in aviation shares such as Airports of Thailand
and Thai Airways International, with traders
citing lower oil prices as helping to bolster the sector's
outlook.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3340.96 3349.66 -0.26
Kuala Lumpur 1829.91 1842.17 -0.67
Bangkok 1599.82 1591.00 +0.55
Jakarta 5145.32 5133.04 +0.24
Manila 7265.34 7356.59 -1.24
Ho Chi Minh 572.89 576.04 -0.55
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3340.96 3167.43 +5.48
Kuala Lumpur 1829.91 1866.96 -1.98
Bangkok 1599.82 1298.71 +23.19
Jakarta 5145.32 4274.18 +20.38
Manila 7265.34 5889.83 +23.35
Ho Chi Minh 572.89 504.63 +13.53
(1 US dollar = 44.8350 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)