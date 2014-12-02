BANGKOK, Dec 2 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday as a rally in crude oil markets from five-year
lows helped recoup losses in regional oil and gas stocks and
investors selectively bought into shares expected to benefit
from lower oil.
Malaysia's key index gained 0.4 percent to
1,785.97, after Monday's 2.3 percent drop to a more than
six-week closing low of 1,778.27.
Bargain hunting emerged late in the day as the market
slipped to a near oversold territory. The index's 14-day
Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 37.2 versus 33.6 on
Monday. A level of 30 or below indicates the market is oversold.
Beaten-down shares such as Sapurakencana Petroleum
and UMW Oil and Gas Corporation led the rebound.
Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.5 percent,
coming off a two-week closing low hit on Monday and the Thai SET
index ended slightly higher after hovering in negative
territory during early trade.
Among bright spots, shares of Thailand's biggest industrial
conglomerate Siam Cement advanced 0.4 percent and
Indonesia's airline firm Garuda Indonesia jumped 3.7
percent, with brokers citing a positive earnings outlook due to
lower energy costs.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3322.32 3305.64 +0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1785.97 1778.27 +0.43
Bangkok 1594.00 1593.82 +0.01
Jakarta 5175.79 5164.29 +0.22
Manila 7344.23 7331.73 +0.17
Ho Chi Minh 569.43 568.01 +0.25
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3322.32 3167.43 +4.89
Kuala Lumpur 1785.97 1866.96 -4.34
Bangkok 1594.00 1298.71 +22.47
Jakarta 5175.79 4274.18 +21.09
Manila 7344.23 5889.83 +24.69
Ho Chi Minh 569.43 504.63 +12.84
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)