JAKARTA, Dec 5 Southeast Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Malaysia rebounding from a 15-month low hit in the previous session, but still posting its worst week in more than three years due to declining oil prices. Malaysia's main stock index ended up 0.2 percent on Friday, but fell 3.9 percent for the week, its worst since September 2011. Falling oil prices are expected to hurt the oil-exporting economy. "The ringgit was hit badly because of concern on oil prices, the stocks are rebounding now," said Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta. Shares of oil products trader Petronas Dagangan Bhd rose 5 percent, rebounding from more than three-year lows on Tuesday. In Indonesia, the main index rose 0.2 percent on speculation of a possible credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor after the government cut fuel subsidy. The index rose for the fourth consecutive week. PT Astra International Tbk, the country's largest auto distributor, gained 1.8 percent. Philippines fell 0.95 percent. PAL Holdings Inc , the parent of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, fell 0.8 percent. The airline cancelled some of its flights to central and southern Philippines due to Typhoon Hagupit. The Thai stock market was closed on Friday for a public holiday and will reopen on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3324.39 3304.82 +0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1749.37 1745.69 +0.21 Bangkok -- 1597.76 -- Jakarta 5187.99 5177.16 +0.21 Manila 7230.56 7299.85 -0.95 Ho Chi Minh 578.76 578.38 +0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3324.39 3167.43 +4.96 Kuala Lumpur 1749.37 1866.96 -6.30 Bangkok 1597.76 1298.71 +23.0 Jakarta 5187.99 4274.18 +21.4 Manila 7230.56 5889.83 +22.8 Ho Chi Minh 578.76 504.63 +14.7 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)