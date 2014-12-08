BANGKOK, Dec 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday led by oil and gas stocks and palm plantation
shares amid lower crude prices, sending the Malaysian index to
its lowest in 15 months while Thailand's top energy firms saw
more sell-offs.
Crude oil prices fell more than a dollar and approached a
five-year low hit early this month after Morgan Stanley cut its
price forecast for Brent crude.
Malaysia's key share index traded down 0.72 percent
at 1,736.81, the lowest since September 2013. Shares of Petronas
Chemicals Group and IOI Corporation were
among the biggest losers.
The ringgit hit a five-year low as lower crude
prices raised concerns over Malaysia's current account and
fiscal deficit.
The Thai SET index was a tad lower as losses in
energy shares overshadowed gains in airline stocks such as Thai
Airways International, which jumped almost 3 percent.
Shares of energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
extended losses for a third session, down 2.7 percent
at 128.5 baht, the lowest since December 2009.
Brokers expect Thai market sentiment to remain weak, mainly
due to external factors.
"Globally, investors are now concerned with the growth
stories of major economies, and Japan's weaker-than-expected
growth will hurt regional equities today," the broker said.
Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after sobering data
highlighted the sluggishness of the region's key economies and
tempered the lift from much stronger-than-expected U.S.
employment numbers.
Japanese stocks were steady as a downward revision in third
quarter GDP figures balanced hopes for exporters due to a weaker
yen and optimism over the U.S. economy.
In Jakarta, shares of palm plantation firm Astra Agro
Lestari were down 1.7 percent, bringing Jakarta's
composite index 1 percent lower to a one-week low.
The Philippine stock market is closed on Monday due to heavy
rains and strong winds caused by Typhoon Hagupit.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0655 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3319.50 3324.39 -0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1736.81 1749.37 -0.72
Bangkok 1597.53 1597.76 -0.01
Jakarta 5137.77 5187.99 -0.97
Ho Chi Minh 574.84 578.76 -0.68
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)