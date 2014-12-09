BANGKOK, Dec 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with the key Thai share index hitting a six-week closing low amid sell- offs in energy shares, while foreign outflows pulled most other regional indexes lower. The key SET index fell 1 percent to 1,559.56, the lowest closing level since Oct. 28. Shares of PTT Pcl, the country's biggest oil and gas firm, dropped 6 percent, the worst single-day loss since October 2011. Brent crude oil hit a fresh five-year low on Tuesday before steadying near $66 a barrel. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht ($106.32 million), erasing their net purchase of 1.8 billion baht on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai stock market will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday, reopening on Thursday. The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign selling worth 282 million ringgit ($80.99 million), while the Kuala Lumpur composite index fell for a second session to its lowest close since September 2013. Indonesia's key share index finished at a two-week closing low, with net foreign selling worth 461 billion rupiah ($37.40 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3319.84 3297.84 +0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1738.10 1740.84 -0.16 Bangkok 1559.56 1575.55 -1.01 Jakarta 5122.31 5144.01 -0.42 Manila 7183.87 7230.56 -0.65 Ho Chi Minh 555.31 571.68 -2.86 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3319.84 3167.43 +4.81 Kuala Lumpur 1738.10 1866.96 -6.90 Bangkok 1559.56 1298.71 +20.09 Jakarta 5122.31 4274.18 +19.84 Manila 7183.87 5889.83 +21.97 Ho Chi Minh 555.31 504.63 +10.04 ($1 = 32.9200 baht) ($1 = 3.4820 ringgit) ($1 = 12,327.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)