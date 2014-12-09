BANGKOK, Dec 9 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, with the key Thai share index hitting a
six-week closing low amid sell- offs in energy shares, while
foreign outflows pulled most other regional indexes lower.
The key SET index fell 1 percent to 1,559.56, the
lowest closing level since Oct. 28.
Shares of PTT Pcl, the country's biggest oil and
gas firm, dropped 6 percent, the worst single-day loss since
October 2011. Brent crude oil hit a fresh five-year low on
Tuesday before steadying near $66 a barrel.
Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht
($106.32 million), erasing their net purchase of 1.8 billion
baht on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Thai stock market will be closed on Wednesday for a
public holiday, reopening on Thursday.
The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign selling worth 282
million ringgit ($80.99 million), while the Kuala Lumpur
composite index fell for a second session to its lowest
close since September 2013.
Indonesia's key share index finished at a two-week
closing low, with net foreign selling worth 461 billion rupiah
($37.40 million).
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3319.84 3297.84 +0.67
Kuala Lumpur 1738.10 1740.84 -0.16
Bangkok 1559.56 1575.55 -1.01
Jakarta 5122.31 5144.01 -0.42
Manila 7183.87 7230.56 -0.65
Ho Chi Minh 555.31 571.68 -2.86
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3319.84 3167.43 +4.81
Kuala Lumpur 1738.10 1866.96 -6.90
Bangkok 1559.56 1298.71 +20.09
Jakarta 5122.31 4274.18 +19.84
Manila 7183.87 5889.83 +21.97
Ho Chi Minh 555.31 504.63 +10.04
($1 = 32.9200 baht)
($1 = 3.4820 ringgit)
($1 = 12,327.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)