JAKARTA, Dec 10 The Malaysian stock market led
the gains in Southeast Asia on Wednesday, rebounding from a
15-month low in the previous session to post its biggest one-day
gain since May.
The Malaysian main index closed up 1.6 percent, with
analysts saying the falls of the past few days due to concerns
over falling oil prices made the stocks attractive and prompted
investors to start accumulating selectively.
Latex products manufacturer Hartalega Holdings Bhd
rose 1.5 percent after Maybank IB Research upgraded the stock to
"buy" and raised its target price, citing the company's earnings
profile and saying it was benefiting from a stronger dollar.
Telecommunications company Axiata Group Bhd
gained 4.5 percent, rebounding from its lowest in nearly seven
months hit in the previous session.
In Indonesia, a rally in blue-chips helped the main stock
index rise 0.8 percent. Credit rating agency Moody's
said on Wednesday Indonesia would benefit from lower oil prices.
"Those that are battling high inflation and large oil
subsidy bills, such as Indonesia and India, will benefit most
from a lower price environment," Moody's said in a statement.
Shares in the country's second largest lender by assets, PT
Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, rose 2.9 percent.
Indonesian brokerage Danareksa reiterated its "buy" rating
on the stock, citing a "well-managed deposits structure and
resilient margins".
Singapore and Vietnam rose modestly, but Philippines
edged down, bucking the regional trend.
The Thai stock market was closed on Wednesday for a public
holiday and will reopen on Thursday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3325.81 3319.84 +0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1765.52 1738.10 +1.58
Bangkok -- 1559.56 --
Jakarta 5165.41 5122.31 +0.84
Manila 7175.08 7183.87 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 557.19 555.31 +0.34
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3325.81 3167.43 +5.00
Kuala Lumpur 1765.52 1866.96 -5.43
Bangkok 1559.56 1298.71 +20.1
Jakarta 5165.41 4274.18 +20.8
Manila 7175.08 5889.83 +21.8
Ho Chi Minh 557.19 504.63 +10.4
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)