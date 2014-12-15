JAKARTA, Dec 15 Commodity-related stocks dragged down Southeast Asian markets on Monday as oil prices dived to their lowest in more than five years, while in Jakarta, shares fell after the rupiah hit its weakest since August 1998. Thailand's stock index led the decline in the region with 3 percent drop, its biggest one-day fall this year, and also brought the index to its lowest since June. "Oil price is a drag on the markets today, leading the other commodity stocks down," said Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta. Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent early on Monday before recovering later in the day. Top Thai energy company PTT Pcl fell 3.6 percent. PTT said on Monday it would sell its palm oil business in Indonesia by June next year. In Malaysia, SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd fell 5.5 percent and was among the most traded by volume. The Malaysian stock index was down 1.7 percent to its lowest in 16 months. The Indonesian composite stock index dropped 0.9 percent to its lowest in nearly three weeks as the rupiah tumbled to its weakest since August 1998. Improving U.S. data hit the currency as foreign investors possibly sold Indonesian assets. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0458 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3290.70 3324.13 -1.02 Kuala Lumpur 1703.74 1732.99 -1.69 Bangkok 1468.45 1514.95 -3.17 Jakarta 5113.65 5160.43 -0.91 Manila 7178.80 7224.21 -0.63 Ho Chi Minh 553.57 553.93 -0.06 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)