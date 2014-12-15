JAKARTA, Dec 15 Commodity-related stocks dragged
down Southeast Asian markets on Monday as oil prices dived to
their lowest in more than five years, while in Jakarta, shares
fell after the rupiah hit its weakest since August 1998.
Thailand's stock index led the decline in the region
with 3 percent drop, its biggest one-day fall this year, and
also brought the index to its lowest since June.
"Oil price is a drag on the markets today, leading the other
commodity stocks down," said Harry Su, head of research at
Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent early on
Monday before recovering later in the day.
Top Thai energy company PTT Pcl fell 3.6 percent.
PTT said on Monday it would sell its palm oil business in
Indonesia by June next year.
In Malaysia, SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd fell 5.5
percent and was among the most traded by volume. The Malaysian
stock index was down 1.7 percent to its lowest in 16
months.
The Indonesian composite stock index dropped 0.9
percent to its lowest in nearly three weeks as the rupiah
tumbled to its weakest since August 1998.
Improving U.S. data hit the currency as foreign investors
possibly sold Indonesian assets.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on 0458 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3290.70 3324.13 -1.02
Kuala Lumpur 1703.74 1732.99 -1.69
Bangkok 1468.45 1514.95 -3.17
Jakarta 5113.65 5160.43 -0.91
Manila 7178.80 7224.21 -0.63
Ho Chi Minh 553.57 553.93 -0.06
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)