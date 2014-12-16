JAKARTA, Dec 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
slumped on Tuesday after emerging market currencies were hit by
global risk aversion, triggered by a sharp decline in the
Russian rouble.
"Conditions in Russia pushed investors to return to holding
U.S. dollar, which hurt local currencies and stock markets in
the region," said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel
Sekuritas in Jakarta.
The Russian central bank on Tuesday sharply hiked interest
rates to halt a collapse in the rouble. Before the hike, the
currency hit a record low on plunging oil prices and sanctions
linked to the Ukraine crisis.
Shares in Bangkok led the regional decline with a
2.4 percent loss led by energy and banking stocks. The index is
down for the sixth consecutive session.
Thai stock exchange data shows foreign investors have been
net sellers in the past four sessions to Monday with a total
outflow of 14 billion baht ($424.50 million).
Thailand's central bank said it has not seen "unusual
capital outflow" and is not planning to take measures to support
the baht.
The Indonesian stock index fell as much as 2 percent
to its lowest in five weeks after the rupiah hit 12,950 against
the dollar earlier in the day, its lowest since August 1998. The
index extended a 1 percent loss from the previous
session.
Philippine stocks fell 1.1 percent while Singapore's
Straits Times Index lost nearly 2 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change 0435 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3229.31 3294.14 -1.97
Kuala Lumpur 1690.80 1697.31 -0.38
Bangkok 1443.06 1478.49 -2.36
Jakarta 5007.38 5108.43 -1.98
Manila 7195.75 7275.62 -1.10
Ho Chi Minh 539.45 547.93 -1.55
($1 = 32.9800 baht)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)