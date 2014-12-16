JAKARTA, Dec 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
extend losses on Tuesday after a fall in the Russian rouble
triggered a sell-off in emerging markets due to global risk
aversion.
The slump in the rouble on the back of falling oil prices
and Western sanctions has sent emerging market investors into a
panic, analysts said, prompting U.S. dollar buying which hurt
local currencies and stock prices in Southeast Asia.
Russia's central bank sharply hiked interest rates early on
Tuesday to support the currency, but after a brief recovery the
rouble fell to a new all-time low against the dollar.
Thai stocks fell as much as 3.9 percent led by
energy stocks before recovering some losses to close 1.1 percent
down for the day, a sixth consecutive day of falls.
Shares of PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell
5.2 percent to their lowest since April 2009, while Bangchak
Petroleum PCL lost 4.1 percent to its lowest in more
than four months.
The Thai central bank said it did not see "unusual capital
outflow" from the country despite foreign investors posting
about 14 billion baht ($424.89 million) of net sales in the past
four sessions to Monday.
Indonesian stocks fell 1.6 percent, extending a 1
percent decline from the previous session, after the rupiah
hit a fresh 16-year low early on Tuesday. Later, the
currency recovered after Bank Indonesia intervened in the forex
and bond markets.
Singapore's stock index lost 2.4 percent while the
Philippines fell 1.6 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3215.09 3294.14 -2.40
Kuala Lumpur 1673.94 1697.31 -1.38
Bangkok 1461.74 1478.49 -1.13
Jakarta 5026.03 5108.43 -1.61
Manila 7160.38 7275.62 -1.58
Ho Chi Minh 535.14 547.93 -2.33
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3215.09 3167.43 +1.50
Kuala Lumpur 1673.94 1866.96 -10.4
Bangkok 1461.74 1298.71 +12.6
Jakarta 5026.03 4274.18 +17.6
Manila 7160.38 5889.83 +21.6
Ho Chi Minh 535.14 504.63 +6.04
($1 = 32.9500 baht)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)