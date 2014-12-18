JAKARTA, Dec 18 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve eased
concerns regarding an earlier-than-expected rate hike.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday offered a strong
signal that it was on track to raise interest rates sometime
next year, altering a pledge to keep rates near zero for a
"considerable time" in a show of confidence in the
economy..
"It receives positive response from investors," Jakarta
broker Trimegah Securities said in a note on Thursday, adding
investors had anticipated a more aggressive statement from the
Fed after the US posted positive economic data in recent weeks.
The Indonesian benchmark stock index posted its
biggest gain in five weeks at 1.1 percent.
The biggest gainers in Jakarta included heavyweight PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Shares in the country's
largest telecommunications company rose 2.6 percent, after
falling in the previous four sessions.
The Thai index rose 1.8 percent as energy stocks
continued to recover from losses made earlier this week.
PTT Exploration and Production, a unit of energy
giant PTT PLC, rose 6.4 percent after having slumped to
its lowest closing since 2008 on Tuesday.
Malaysian stocks rose 1.2 percent on Thursday, while
bucking the trend, Philippine shares fell 0.8 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0510 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3242.55 3227.23 +0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1702.20 1681.90 +1.21
Bangkok 1506.69 1480.20 +1.79
Jakarta 5092.21 5035.66 +1.12
Manila 6912.16 6966.21 -0.78
Ho Chi Minh 526.90 518.22 +1.67
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)