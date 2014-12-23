BANGKOK, Dec 23 Southeast Asian stock markets
edged higher on Tuesday, with Philippines extending gains to a
more than one-week high ahead of market holidays, but the Thai
benchmark bucked the trend amid weakness in energy stocks.
The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to finish
at 7,186.32, its highest close since Dec. 15, and a slight gain
of 0.9 percent on the week.
Shares of oil refiner Petron Corp jumped 5 percent
and was the best performer on the main index, boosted by foreign
inflows, exchange data showed.
The Philippine stock market is closed on Wednesday through
Friday for the Christmas holidays. Normal trading resumes on
Monday.
Singapore and Malaysia both rose for a
fifth session, Indonesia rebounded from a fall on
Monday, while Vietnam ended slightly higher.
The Thai SET index ended down 0.4 percent as
investors cashed in on recent gains in large-cap energy shares
amid volatility in oil prices, with PTT Exploration and
Production falling 3.3 percent after a 4.3 percent
rise on Monday.
Brent crude steadied around $60 a barrel on Tuesday, under
pressure from a supply glut but supported by forecasts of
stronger economic data from the United States.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3332.51 3330.96 +0.05
Kuala Lumpur 1749.05 1744.05 +0.29
Bangkok 1531.17 1536.83 -0.37
Jakarta 5139.07 5125.77 +0.26
Manila 7186.32 7139.27 +0.66
Ho Chi Minh 537.88 537.54 +0.06
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3332.51 3167.43 +5.21
Kuala Lumpur 1749.05 1866.96 -6.32
Bangkok 1531.17 1298.71 +17.90
Jakarta 5139.07 4274.18 +20.24
Manila 7186.32 5889.83 +22.01
Ho Chi Minh 537.88 504.63 +12.53
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)