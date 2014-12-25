BANGKOK, Dec 25 Thailand's key stock index fell
for a third straight day while Vietnam's benchmark ended a
three-day winning streak on Thursday, hit by selling in
large-cap energy shares as global oil prices slid and investors
stayed on the sidelines during the holiday season.
The Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,504.89, the
lowest close since Dec. 17, and has lost 2 percent over three
consecutive days of declines.
Shares of PTT, PTT Exploration and Production
and PTT Global Chemical each slipped
almost 3 percent.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1.4 percent,
trimming some of the combined 3.1 percent gain of the previous
three days. Among losers, shares of PetroVietNam Gas,
the biggest company by market value, tumbled 4.2 percent.
Global oil markets fell on Wednesday in holiday-thinned
trade, extending more than a week of see-saw volatility as
traders jousted over whether a growing supply glut had been
fully priced in.
Singapore and Malaysia were closed for Christmas and will
reopen on Friday.
The Indonesia and Philippine markets will be shut both
Thursday and Friday, with trading to resume on Monday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Bangkok 1504.89 1525.06 -1.32
Ho Chi Minh 532.01 539.44 -1.38
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore -- 3167.43 +5.63
Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -6.28
Bangkok 1504.89 1298.71 +15.88
Jakarta -- 4274.18 +20.89
Manila -- 5889.83 +22.01
Ho Chi Minh 532.01 504.63 +5.43
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Edmund Klamann)