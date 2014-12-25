BANGKOK, Dec 25 Thailand's key stock index fell for a third straight day while Vietnam's benchmark ended a three-day winning streak on Thursday, hit by selling in large-cap energy shares as global oil prices slid and investors stayed on the sidelines during the holiday season. The Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,504.89, the lowest close since Dec. 17, and has lost 2 percent over three consecutive days of declines. Shares of PTT, PTT Exploration and Production and PTT Global Chemical each slipped almost 3 percent. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1.4 percent, trimming some of the combined 3.1 percent gain of the previous three days. Among losers, shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the biggest company by market value, tumbled 4.2 percent. Global oil markets fell on Wednesday in holiday-thinned trade, extending more than a week of see-saw volatility as traders jousted over whether a growing supply glut had been fully priced in. Singapore and Malaysia were closed for Christmas and will reopen on Friday. The Indonesia and Philippine markets will be shut both Thursday and Friday, with trading to resume on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1504.89 1525.06 -1.32 Ho Chi Minh 532.01 539.44 -1.38 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore -- 3167.43 +5.63 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -6.28 Bangkok 1504.89 1298.71 +15.88 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +20.89 Manila -- 5889.83 +22.01 Ho Chi Minh 532.01 504.63 +5.43 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Edmund Klamann)