BANGKOK, Dec 29 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly rose on Monday, with Philippine shares hitting a two-week closing high and notching up a 23 percent gain in 2014, while domestic fund buying helped lift regional large caps in a holiday-shortened week. The Philippine main index rose 0.62 percent to 7,230.57, its highest close since Dec. 15, amid active buying in shares of Universal Robina Corp and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. It gained 22.8 percent on the year, making it one of Southeast Asia's outperformers. The Philippine stock market will be closed from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 for public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday, Jan. 5. Singapore and Malaysia both advanced for an eighth successive session, while Indonesia ended higher for a third session. Thailand retreated after edging up in early hours of trading due to selling by brokerage firms while domestic institutions and foreign investors were net buyers, stock exchange data showed. Regional exchanges had a rangebound session and saw buying by local fund managers ahead the year's end. The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought a net 89 million ringgit ($25.46 million) worth of shares, countering selling by foreign and retail investors. Shares of Maybank led among gainers with a 0.3 percent gain. Shares in AirAsia fell 8.5 percent, their biggest one-day drop in more than three years after one of its aircraft went missing on its way to Singapore from the Indonesian city of Surabaya. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3367.69 3353.68 +0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1768.41 1764.44 +0.23 Bangkok 1498.22 1510.41 -0.81 Jakarta 5178.37 5166.98 +0.22 Manila 7230.57 7186.32 +0.62 Ho Chi Minh 532.68 533.37 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3367.69 3167.43 +6.32 Kuala Lumpur 1768.41 1866.96 -5.28 Bangkok 1498.22 1298.71 +15.36 Jakarta 5178.37 4274.18 +21.15 Manila 7230.57 5889.83 +22.76 Ho Chi Minh 532.68 504.63 +5.56 ($1 = 3.4960 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)