BANGKOK, Dec 30 Indonesia's main index hit a more than three-month high on Tuesday after late buying in large-caps, posting its best yearly gain since 2010, while the Thai benchmark edged lower due to losses in energy shares, though it ended the year with strong gains. Jakarta's composite index rose 0.9 percent to 5,226.95, its highest close since Sept. 19. The climb was led by Astra International, Indonesia's second-biggest firm by market value, and dividend-yielding stocks such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia. The index rose 22.3 percent in 2014 after a modest fall of 1 percent in 2013. The rupiah's weakness due to weak economic data dented market sentiment this year, but lower oil prices are expected to help lower the current account deficit next year, a positive for the stock market, brokers said. Bangkok's SET index inched down 0.04 percent on the final trading day of the year. It finished 2014 with a gain of 15.3 percent, compared with a 6.7 percent loss in 2013. PTT Exploration and Production fell 2.6 percent on Tuesday as Brent crude fell to a 5-1/2-year low below $57 a barrel. Analysts have downgraded the SET index target for next year due to concerns about the impact of weak oil prices on earnings of energy firms. Shares in Singapore and Malaysia were little changed amid public holidays in the region, while Vietnam climbed 0.92 percent to close near its one-week high as funds boosted share prices ahead of their year-end reports. The Thai stock market will be shut from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 for the New Year and will reopen on Jan. 5. Indonesia will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, with trading resuming on Jan. 2, while the Philippines will remain closed through Jan. 2. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3366.11 3367.69 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1766.83 1768.41 -0.09 Bangkok 1497.67 1498.22 -0.04 Jakarta 5226.95 5178.37 +0.94 Ho Chi Minh 537.57 532.68 +0.92 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3366.11 3167.43 +6.27 Kuala Lumpur 1766.83 1866.96 -5.36 Bangkok 1497.67 1298.71 +15.32 Jakarta 5226.95 4274.18 +22.29 Manila 7230.57 5889.83 +22.76 Ho Chi Minh 537.57 504.63 +6.53 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)