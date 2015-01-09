BANGKOK, Jan 9 The Philippine main index hit a record close on Friday as foreign inflows lifted selected large-caps, while most other markets in Southeast Asia extended gains in line with broader Asia ahead of U.S. jobs data. The Philippine composite index finished up 0.48 percent at 7,402.72, topping the previous all-time peak closing level of 7,392.20 touched on May 15. It was up 2.4 percent on the week, a third consecutive weekly rise. Among the actively traded, shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust rose 1.6 percent, while SM Investment climbed 1.3 percent. Foreign investors led the buying, stock exchange data showed. Southeast Asia ended the week mixed, with Vietnam up 4.4 percent, a third straight week of gains, while Thai shares climbed 2.1 percent, the first gain in five weeks. Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia posted weekly losses of 1 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3338.44 3345.11 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1732.44 1728.06 +0.25 Bangkok 1529.42 1521.62 +0.51 Jakarta 5216.67 5211.83 +0.09 Manila 7402.72 7367.63 +0.48 Ho Chi Minh 569.73 553.47 +2.94 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3338.44 3365.15 -0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1732.44 1761.25 -1.64 Bangkok 1529.42 1497.67 +2.12 Jakarta 5216.67 5226.95 -0.20 Manila 7402.72 7230.57 +2.38 Ho Chi Minh 569.73 545.63 +4.42 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)