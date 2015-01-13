BANGKOK, Jan 13 The Malaysian index rose on
Tuesday and was on course for a fourth straight session of
gains, helped by a rally in shares of CIMB Group Holdings
on a likely scrapping of its merger with two smaller
banks, while oil-related shares fell in line with others in the
region.
CIMB surged more than 11 percent and was the biggest
percentage gainer on the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index
(KLCI), which rose 0.4 percent to 1,741.88, the highest
since Jan. 5.
Malaysia's proposed $20 billion merger to create the
nation's biggest bank is likely to be scrapped after CIMB
Holdings and RHB Capital failed to agree on new deal
terms, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
RHB was up 2.2 percent, while Malaysia Building Society
was down 4.6 percent.
Other losers included oil-and-gas firm Sapurakencana
Petroleum as global oil prices extended their fall.
The KLCI index is expected to trade in 1,700-1,750 range in
the short term, Affin Hwang Investment Bank said in a report.
"Broad market sentiments may lead investors into defensive
strategy," the broker said.
In Bangkok, losses in PTT, PTT Exploration and
Production and PTT Global Chemical sent
the key SET index lower after four sessions of gains.
"The energy sector could weigh on the market further,"
strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report.
"Also, foreign outflows remain the case for the Thai market
in the near term as investors are worried about a slow economy
and earnings recovery this year," it said.
Among the bright spots, Indonesia's index edged up
0.2 percent on selective buying ahead of quarterly results such
as that of Bank Negara Indonesia. Bank Mandiri
fell for a second day after its capital increase plan.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0622 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3338.18 3344.89 -0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1741.88 1735.08 +0.39
Bangkok 1529.18 1531.21 -0.13
Jakarta 5197.09 5187.93 +0.18
Manila 7408.94 7358.36 +0.69
Ho Chi Minh 578.22 574.32 +0.68
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)