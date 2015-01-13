BANGKOK, Jan 13 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of Malaysia's
CIMB Group Holdings helping the index rise to a more
than one-week high, while investors bought select shares in the
results season.
Kuala Lumpur's composite index extended gains for a
fourth session, ending the day up 0.8 percent at 1,748.90, its
highest close since Jan. 2.
CIMB shares surged 14.3 percent, its best single-day gain
since February 2001 and the biggest percentage gainer on the
index. The stock ended at 5.92 ringgit, its highest close since
Nov. 19.
Malaysia's proposed $20 billion merger to create the
nation's biggest bank is likely to be scrapped after CIMB and
RHB Capital failed to agree on new deal terms, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Indonesia's Bank Negara climbed 1.2 percent ahead
of the release of its full-year 2014 earnings report, likely to
be the first bank to announce results, a broker said.
In Bangkok, shares of Siam Commercial Bank inched
up 0.3 percent before fourth-quarter results due next week while
the broader SET index recovered from losses earlier in
the day to close 0.3 percent higher.
Persistent weakness in oil prices weighed on energy-related
shares across the region, with Singapore's Keppel Corp
sliding 1.5 percent and Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production ending 2.7 percent lower.
Stocks in the Philippines rebounded from the previous
session's decline, closing at 7,399, just shy of its record
closing high on Jan. 9. Foreign investors bought shares worth a
net 956 million peso ($21.36 million) for the third straight
session.
Trading volumes were at about 80 percent a full day's
average over the past 30 sessions.
Investors stayed on the sidelines in a shortened trading
week, with the Philippine stock market shut on Thursday and
Friday for a public holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3341.07 3344.89 -0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1748.90 1735.08 +0.80
Bangkok 1534.97 1531.21 +0.25
Jakarta 5214.36 5187.93 +0.51
Manila 7399.00 7358.36 +0.55
Ho Chi Minh 580.60 574.32 +1.09
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3341.07 3365.15 -0.72
Kuala Lumpur 1748.90 1761.25 -0.70
Bangkok 1534.97 1497.67 +2.49
Jakarta 5214.36 5226.95 -0.24
Manila 7399.00 7230.57 +2.33
Ho Chi Minh 580.60 545.63 +6.41
($1 = 44.7600 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)