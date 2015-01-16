BANGKOK, Jan 16 Singapore shares suffered the
worst drop in almost two weeks on Friday amid a rise in the
Singapore dollar and volatility in the foreign exchange market
while late bargain hunting helped other markets in Southeast
Asia trim some early losses.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.14 percent
to 3,300.68, the lowest close since Jan. 7, ending the week 1.1
percent lower.
The Singapore dollar edged higher in a reflection
of what analysts said were traders being forced to shift their
positions and strategies, after Switzerland's unexpected move to
abandon its cap on the franc jolted financial markets.
Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, United Overseas
Bank Ltd and Noble Group Ltd were among
actively traded in terms of turnover.
Analysts said the Swiss Bank's move appeared to foretell
that next week the European Central Bank's meeting could
announce some big quantitative easing measures, broker NRA
Capital said in a report.
Fund flows were broadly weak, with Malaysia reporting a net
foreign selling of 371 million ringgit ($104 million), with
Thailand's a net 1.7 billion baht ($52 million) outflow and
Indonesia's 333.4 billion rupiah ($27 million) outflow, stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.4 percent at
1,517.74, slightly coming off a day low of 1,514.83. It slipped
0.8 percent on the week, after a 2.1 percent gain a week
earlier.
Thai energy firm PTT shares gained 0.9 percent
while Malaysia's oil and gas firm Sapurakencana Petroleum
jumped 2.5 percent after Brent crude oil futures rose
above $49 a barrel on Friday as the IEA said the tide of recent
price slumps may turn.
The region had a mixed performance on the week, with
Malaysia and Vietnam posting a weekly gain of 0.6
percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, while Indonesia
was down 1.3 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3300.68 3338.84 -1.14
Kuala Lumpur 1743.57 1745.00 -0.08
Bangkok 1517.74 1523.38 -0.37
Jakarta 5148.38 5188.71 -0.78
Ho Chi Minh 574.81 577.74 -0.51
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3300.68 3365.15 -1.92
Kuala Lumpur 1743.57 1761.25 -1.00
Bangkok 1517.74 1497.67 +1.34
Jakarta 5148.38 5226.95 -1.50
Manila -- 7230.57 +3.60
Ho Chi Minh 574.81 545.63 +5.35
($1 = 3.5570 ringgit)
($1 = 32.6200 baht)
($1 = 12,585.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 32.6100 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)