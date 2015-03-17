BANGKOK, March 17 Indonesian shares eked out
small gains on Tuesday, helped by selective buying in banking
and consumer stocks ahead of the central bank's decision on
interest rates, while other markets in Southeast Asia rose along
with Asia and U.S. stocks overnight.
Jakarta's composite index was up 0.03 percent at
5,436.83 with companies, including retailer Matahari Putra Prima
and Bank Central Asia, actively traded.
Indonesia's central bank is expected to hold rates steady on
Tuesday to aid the rupiah, the worst-performing Asian
currency so far this year. The rate decision is due after 0600
GMT.
"On the back of weak Indonesian rupiah, we expect Bank
Indonesia to maintain its policy rate at 7.50 percent," said
Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana Securities in
Jakarta.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent,
hovering around a one-week high, led by shares of DBS Group
Holdings and SingTel.
Shares in Thailand rebounded from Monday's more than
two-month low closing level which sent the index's 14-day
Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 31.8, near an oversold
territory of 30 or lower.
The SET index's valuation has become more attractive with a
decline in forward earnings multiple of 16.5 times, which is
close to regional average of 15.5 times, strategists at broker
Krungsri Securities wrote in a report.
"A rebound will provide a trading opportunity for short-term
speculators. However, we believe global markets will continue to
fluctuate in the medium term due to concern over a Fed rate
hike," they said.
Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam all recovered after two sessions of losses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.8 percent, after all three major U.S.
stock indexes posted gains of over 1 percent on Monday.
Investors positioned for the possibility that
weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve
to leave its options open this week on the timing of a future
rate hike.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0543 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3388.34 3376.04 +0.37
Kuala Lumpur 1785.29 1780.54 +0.27
Bangkok 1518.86 1515.57 +0.22
Jakarta 5436.83 5435.27 +0.03
Manila 7765.20 7730.95 +0.44
Ho Chi Minh 583.10 580.80 +0.40
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)