BANGKOK, March 17 Indonesian stocks posted
modest gains on Tuesday after the central bank kept its
benchmark rate steady as expected, while most others in
Southeast Asia ended higher as investors awaited U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting for interest rate direction.
Jakarta composite index closed up 0.07 percent after
a rangebound session. Foreign inflows lifted selected stocks
such as Astra International and Semen Indonesia
, seen among beneficiaries of domestic spending.
Indonesia's central bank, which last month surprisingly cut
its benchmark rate, held it steady at 7.50 percent on
Tuesday, saying the level of the rate is consistent with efforts
to contain inflation and the current account deficit.
Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam snapped two days of falls, with banks such as
Public Bank and BDO Unibank leading among
gainers.
Singapore shares reversed early gains and fell 0.2
percent while Thai shares eased 0.2 percent, extending
their slides for a third trading day to the lowest close since
Jan. 7.
Fed policymakers will kick off their two-day meeting on
Tuesday, and many analysts expected them to remove the "patient"
reference to rate rises from their policy statement.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3369.95 3376.04 -0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1787.87 1780.54 +0.41
Bangkok 1512.84 1515.57 -0.18
Jakarta 5439.15 5435.27 +0.07
Manila 7789.10 7730.95 +0.75
Ho Chi Minh 581.76 580.80 +0.17
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3369.95 3365.15 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1787.87 1761.25 +1.51
Bangkok 1512.84 1497.67 +1.01
Jakarta 5439.15 5226.95 +4.06
Manila 7789.10 7230.57 +7.72
Ho Chi Minh 581.76 545.63 +6.62
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)