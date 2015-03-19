BANGKOK, March 19 Major Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday as risk appetite returned to laggard
emerging stock markets following the U.S. Federal Reserve's
dovish comments on interest rates and economic recovery.
Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.7 percent
to 3,386.16, rebounding from a near two-month closing low on
Wednesday, while Jakarta's composite index climbed 0.8
percent after Wednesday's slide to a near one-month low.
Morgan Stanley expected a counter trend rally in emerging
equities and a pause in the Japan bull run near term, as
Wednesday's FOMC was clearly more dovish than the consensus
expected and the US dollar was correcting, its report said.
In Asia ex Japan, it expected Singapore, among
yield-sensitive markets, to rally.
Malaysia recorded a net foreign inflows of 241 million
ringgit ($65.2 million), Indonesia's net foreign inflows reached
490 billion rupiah, while Thailand saw 791 million baht ($24.2
million) and the Philippines 475 million peso ($10.6 million),
stock exchange data showed.
World shares rose back towards all-time highs and a slump
then jump in the dollar triggered wild moves in currency markets
on Thursday, as investors priced in a later start and a slower
pace for future U.S. rate rises.
The Federal Reserve indicated it preferred a more gradual
path to normalising U.S. interest rates. It also downgraded its
economic growth and inflation projections, signalling it is in
no rush to push borrowing costs to more normal levels.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3386.16 3361.75 +0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1809.13 1797.57 +0.64
Bangkok 1532.13 1531.50 +0.04
Jakarta 5453.85 5413.15 +0.75
Manila 7814.55 7756.58 +0.75
Ho Chi Minh 573.74 578.68 -0.85
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3386.16 3365.15 +0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1809.13 1761.25 +2.72
Bangkok 1532.13 1497.67 +2.30
Jakarta 5453.85 5226.95 +4.34
Manila 7814.55 7230.57 +8.08
Ho Chi Minh 573.74 545.63 +5.15
($1 = 13,030.0000 rupiah)
(1 = 44.8300 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 3.7025 ringgit)
($1 = 32.7500 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)