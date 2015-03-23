March 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday, in line with regional peers after a weaker U.S. dollar and a fall in U.S. treasury yields helped fuel a rally in Wall Street. However, shares in Thailand traded lower after its central bank trimmed this year's growth estimate. Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at 0614 GMT, led by banking stocks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained 1.1 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 0.7 percent, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd edged up 0.4 percent. Citi Research said in a report on Monday that it expects the three Singapore banks' credit costs to fall this year compared with last year. However, the death of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and a seven-day period of national mourning from Monday could hit market sentiment. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index and Malaysia's main stock index edged up 0.1 percent each, while the Philippines index was steady. In Bangkok, losses in Big C Supercenter and Advanced Info Service dragged the broader SET index 0.1 percent lower to 1,528.40. "We estimate it (the index) will move in a range of 1,510/15-1,550/55 points, although window dressing should start today," Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.43 percent by midday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0614 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3418.68 3412.44 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1805.35 1803.65 +0.09 Bangkok 1528.40 1529.96 -0.10 Jakarta 5447.20 5443.07 +0.08 Manila 7819.13 7818.38 +0.01 Ho Chi Minh 575.35 575.44 -0.09 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by Anand Basu)