March 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, surrendering their early gains, with the Thai index dropping to a near one-week closing low, led by telecoms. The Thai SET index declined 0.7 percent, marking its lowest close since March 17, with a 3.9 percent fall in the country's third-largest telecom firm, True Corp, and a 0.8 percent loss in Advanced Info Service Pcl. Foreign investors bought a net $13.60 million worth Thai shares despite the central bank on Friday trimming its growth forecast for this year. Malaysia ended 0.4 percent weaker, while Indonesia and Singapore fell 0.1 percent each with the death of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, and a seven-day period of national mourning from Monday expected to dent market sentiment. Jakarta saw a net foreign outflow of $30.28 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysia witnessed a net inflow of $7.09 million, bourse data showed. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.8 percent to its lowest since Feb. 5, breaking a support level that analysts said left room for further losses. Bucking the trend, the Philippines index ended 0.3 percent up. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3410.13 3412.44 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1795.85 1803.65 -0.43 Bangkok 1520.01 1529.96 -0.65 Jakarta 5437.10 5443.06 -0.11 Manila 7840.49 7818.38 +0.28 Ho Chi Minh 570.89 575.44 -0.79 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3410.13 3365.15 +1.34 Kuala Lumpur 1795.85 1761.25 +1.96 Bangkok 1520.01 1497.67 +1.49 Jakarta 5437.10 5226.95 +4.02 Manila 7840.49 7230.57 +8.44 Ho Chi Minh 570.89 545.63 +4.63 ($1 = 32.5100 baht) ($1 = 13,014.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 3.6945 ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)