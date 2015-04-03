BANGKOK, April 3 Stocks in Thailand, Malaysia
and Vietnam posted modest gains on Friday with some South-east
Asian markets closed for holiday, while investors awaited the
release of U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on when the
Fed will raise interest rates.
Thailand's key SET index edged up 0.25 percent on
the day and 2.73 percent on the week, its first gain in seven
weeks.
Tourism stocks such as hotelier Central Plaza Hotel
and Minor International advanced, with
brokers citing the lifting of martial law imposed 10 months ago
as the key catalyst.
Airline stocks ended mixed, with national carrier Thai
Airways International erasing early gains to close
higher 0.8 percent, while budget carrier Nok Airlines
fell 1.7 percent, recouping some of its early loss.
Thai Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Junthong
said on Friday Japan's civil aviation agency has agreed to
temporarily lift a ban preventing Thailand-registered airlines
from operating charter flights to Japan from April 11 to May 31.
Malaysia climbed 1.2 percent on the week, its third
consecutive week. Vietnam posted a fourth consecutive
week of losses, down 0.7 percent.
Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia
were closed on Friday for a market holiday, ending the
trading week up 0.11 percent, 1.46 percent and 1.10 percent,
respectively.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.4 percent on the day.
Data showing an unexpected fall in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits boosted sentiment
before the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report for
March, which will be released on the Good Friday
holiday.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Kuala Lumpur 1834.52 1831.97 +0.14
Bangkok 1536.05 1532.23 +0.25
Ho Chi Minh 547.85 546.85 +0.18
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore -- 3365.15 --
Kuala Lumpur 1834.52 1761.25 +4.16
Bangkok 1536.05 1497.67 +2.56
Jakarta -- 5226.95 --
Manila -- 7230.57 --
Ho Chi Minh 547.85 545.63 +0.41
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)