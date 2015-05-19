BANGKOK, May 19 Indonesian shares hit a
three-week closing high on Tuesday after the central bank held
policy interest rate steady as expected, with lending rules
eased to boost economy, while the Thai key index ended near a
three-week, led by large caps.
Jakarta composite index ended the day up 0.6 percent
at 5,269.37, the highest close since April 24. It traded little
changed in early hours before the interest rate decision.
Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged
at 7.50 percent despite slowing economic growth. It said it
would support economic growth by loosening some lending
requirements for banks.
Shares in Bank Rakyat Indonesia extended gains on
the day to 2.3 percent, closing at the highest level in more
than three weeks. Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia
and Bank Central Asia all ended higher.
The Thai SET index advanced 1.03 percent to
1,525.96, the highest close since April 30. Shares of PTT
, PTT Global Chemical and Charoen Pokphand
Foods were the top three most actively traded large
caps by turnover.
"Technical indicators pointed to buying signals today and we
had domestic investors previously underowning shares entering
the market," said senior strategist Viwat Techapoonphol at Tisco
Securities.
Shares in the region ended mixed, with Singapore
falling for a second day, Malaysia retreating from
Monday's near two-week closing high and the Philippines
snapped a sixth-day winning streak.
Vietnam rebounded 1.5 percent boosted by value-buying
after two sessions of falls.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3454.04 3459.57 -0.16
Kuala Lumpur 1809.72 1823.50 -0.76
Bangkok 1525.96 1510.41 +1.03
Jakarta 5269.37 5237.81 +0.60
Manila 7871.31 7910.43 -0.49
Ho Chi Minh 536.82 528.95 +1.49
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3454.04 3365.15 +2.64
Kuala Lumpur 1809.72 1761.25 +2.75
Bangkok 1525.96 1497.67 +1.89
Jakarta 5269.37 5226.95 +0.81
Manila 7871.31 7230.57 +8.86
Ho Chi Minh 536.82 545.63 -1.61
