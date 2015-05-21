BANGKOK, May 21 Indonesia's key stock index
closed at a near one-month high on Thursday as Standard & Poor's
upgraded the country's sovereign ratings outlook, while the
Malaysian benchmark hit a two-month closing low after Prime
Minister Najib Razak laid out his government's growth strategy
for the next five years.
Standard & Poor's on Thursday raised the outlook on
Indonesia's BB-plus sovereign rating to positive from stable,
acknowledging the Southeast Asian nation's improved policies
aimed at better monetary and financial sector management.
The Jakarta composite index closed 0.4 percent
higher at 5,313.21, the highest in almost a month, led by large
caps. Bank Mandiri jumped 3 percent, while Telkom
Indonesia hit a near two-week closing high amid
foreign buying.
In Malaysia, Prime Minister Najib Razak laid out his
government's growth strategy for the next five years on
Thursday, mixing spending on infrastructure with populist
pledges on jobs and housing as he looks to shore up support amid
growing criticism.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day down
0.8 percent, its lowest close since March 17. Among actively
traded stocks, Axiata Group dropped 2.5 percent and
Maybank fell 1.3 percent.
The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers
worth 168 million ringgit ($46.65 million).
Fund flows to the region were mixed. The Philippines posted
net foreign selling of 648 million pesos ($14.57 million).
Indonesia and Thailand brought in net foreign
inflows worth 323 billion rupiah ($24.61 million) and 942
million baht ($28.19 million), respectively.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3439.86 3439.68 +0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1795.04 1810.11 -0.83
Bangkok 1526.25 1520.11 +0.40
Jakarta 5313.21 5292.75 +0.39
Manila 7835.38 7881.93 -0.59
Ho Chi Minh 552.56 550.10 +0.45
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3439.86 3365.15 +2.22
Kuala Lumpur 1795.04 1761.25 +1.92
Bangkok 1526.25 1497.67 +1.91
Jakarta 5313.21 5226.95 +1.65
Manila 7835.38 7230.57 +8.36
Ho Chi Minh 552.56 545.63 +1.27
($1 = 3.6010 ringgit)
($1 = 44.4600 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,124.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 33.4200 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)