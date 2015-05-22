BANGKOK, May 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to weaker on Friday, with the Malaysia index hitting a more than two-month low and Philippines touching an over one-week low on selling by foreign investors, while Thai shares pared gains ahead of key economic data next week. The Kuala Lumpur composite index fell 0.4 percent to its lowest close since March 16, and a weekly loss of 1.3 percent. Shares of Sime Darby, among actively traded, decreased 2 percent after it reported weak quarterly earnings due to depressed palm oil prices. The Philippine main index ended the day down 0.3 percent, at its lowest close since May 13, and declining 0.9 percent on the week. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 637 million peso ($14.30 million), including net selling in Ayala Land and Universal Robina, stock exchange data showed. Malaysia and Indonesia both posted net foreign outflows worth 175 million ringgit ($48.86 million) and 517 billion rupiah ($39.32 million), respectively. The Thai stock market said it recorded net inflows for three days to Friday for a combined 5.23 billion baht ($156.82 million). Bangkok's SET index finished 0.2 percent lower, but posted a weekly gain of 0.8 percent, its second straight weekly increase. Dividend yielding stocks such as Advanced Info Service and Thai mid-cap builders bucked the weak trend. The government unveiled details of key infrastructure projects this week, bolstering outlook for the construction industry, but investors broadly lowered their risk holdings before April exports data on May 26, with economic numbers for the month on May 29. Vietnam was the best performer on the week, with a weekly gain of 4.5 percent, the biggest since the week ended Jan. 17, 2014. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3450.18 3439.86 +0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1787.50 1795.04 -0.42 Bangkok 1523.86 1526.25 -0.16 Jakarta 5315.15 5313.21 +0.04 Manila 7810.17 7835.38 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 561.82 552.56 +1.68 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3450.18 3365.15 +2.53 Kuala Lumpur 1787.50 1761.25 +1.49 Bangkok 1523.86 1497.67 +1.75 Jakarta 5315.15 5226.95 +1.69 Manila 7810.17 7230.57 +8.02 Ho Chi Minh 561.82 545.63 +2.97 ($1 = 44.5300 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,150.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 3.5820 ringgit) ($1 = 33.3500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)