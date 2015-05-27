BANGKOK, May 27 Thai stocks recouped early losses in thin trade on Wednesday as retail investors bought shares, while other Southeast Asian stock markets fell as expectations about an early interest rate hike in the United States unnerved investors in Asia. The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.2 percent after falling at one point to a near two-week low. Retail investors bought shares worth a net 2.1 billion baht ($62 million), countering selling led by foreign investors and domestic institutions, stock exchange data showed. Asphalt maker Tipco Asphalt Pcl rose 1.8 percent as the government's infrastructure spending plan, including a $12 billion railway project approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, lifted the outlook of the construction industry. About 5.5 million shares changed hands, which was only 73 percent of the 30-day average. Brokers said the low market conviction also reflected caution ahead of manufacturing output data on Thursday. Indexes in the Philippines and Malaysia both fell for a fifth straight day, with net foreign outflows worth a net 1.3 billion peso ($29 million) and 120 million ringgit ($33 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3424.94 3459.98 -1.01 Kuala Lumpur 1755.05 1764.07 -0.51 Bangkok 1500.84 1497.98 +0.19 Jakarta 5253.39 5320.90 -1.27 Manila 7598.70 7728.50 -1.68 Ho Chi Minh 566.48 567.20 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3424.94 3365.15 +1.78 Kuala Lumpur 1755.05 1761.25 -0.35 Bangkok 1500.84 1497.67 +0.21 Jakarta 5253.39 5226.95 +0.51 Manila 7598.70 7230.57 +5.09 Ho Chi Minh 566.48 545.63 +3.82 ($1 = 44.7000 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 3.6350 ringgit) ($1 = 33.8600 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)