BANGKOK, May 28 Thai shares fell on Thursday as investors cut risk holdings a day before the release of April economic data, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker as Asia weighed in the risk of a likely U.S. interest rate hike this year. The Thai SET index ended down 0.5 percent at 1,493.61, the lowest close since May 12. Large caps underperformed as the SET 50 index eased 0.6 percent, led by losses in the country's biggest firm, PTT, and the number three, Siam Cement. Investors waited for the Bank of Thailand's monthly economic data due on Friday, while a weaker-than-expected April factory output released early in the day kept players on the sidelines. Trading volume of the Thai stock market was about 77 percent of the 30-day average, while foreign investors sold shares worth a net 726 million baht ($21.50 million), stock exchange data showed. Among weak spots in the region, stocks in the Philippines extended losses for a sixth straight session after downbeat first-quarter GDP growth. The key share index ended down 1.2 percent, marking the lowest close since Jan. 22. Philippine economic growth unexpectedly slowed to a six-year low in the first quarter, but the central bank said it would not ease policy as consumer and public spending were set to pick up. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3417.77 3424.94 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1755.56 1755.05 +0.03 Bangkok 1493.61 1500.84 -0.48 Jakarta 5237.40 5253.39 -0.30 Manila 7505.03 7598.70 -1.23 Ho Chi Minh 572.97 566.48 +1.15 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3417.77 3365.15 +1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1755.56 1761.25 -0.32 Bangkok 1493.61 1497.67 -0.27 Jakarta 5237.40 5226.95 +0.20 Manila 7505.03 7230.57 +3.80 Ho Chi Minh 572.97 545.63 +5.01 ($1 = 33.7700 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)