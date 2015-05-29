BANGKOK, May 29 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were rangebound on Friday, with the Thai index
rebounding ahead of the central bank's April economic data while
banking shares in Singapore fell after data showed weak bank
lending in April.
Bangkok's SET index was up 0.2 percent at midday,
after a modest loss on the previous day. Bargain-hunting emerged
in select battered large-caps, helping lift shares such as
Bangkok Bank and CP All.
Trading volume was about a third of a full-day average over
the past 30 days. Investors kept to the sidelines, awaiting
April economic data later in the day which brokers said could
give indications on the outlook for the local economy.
"If the VAT collection and private investment recover month
on month, the SET's downsides should be limited before the MPC
meeting on June 10," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a
report.
Singapore's Straits Times Index headed for a fourth
day of losses, trading down 0.6 percent at its lowest since
March 20.
Banking shares led the losers after total bank lending fell
in April from the previous month on a decline in loans to
financial institutions and general commerce.
Shares of DBS Group Holdings eased 0.5 percent and
shares of United Overseas Bank fell 1.7 percent.
Singapore's index is set to post its first monthly loss in
seven months in May, sliding 2.6 percent, among the region's
underperformers and trailing Malaysia which is on track
for a monthly drop of 3.6 percent.
Indonesia's index is poised to outperform in the
month, with a 2.76 percent gain, recovering some of the 7.8
percent plunge in April.
Concerns about a likely U.S. interest rate hike later this
year and weak economic numbers of Southeast Asian countries
dented sentiment in the region this week.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0536 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3396.02 3417.77 -0.64
Kuala Lumpur 1752.31 1755.56 -0.19
Bangkok 1496.70 1493.61 +0.21
Jakarta 5226.88 5237.40 -0.20
Manila 7668.62 7505.03 +2.18
Ho Chi Minh 572.37 572.97 -0.10
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)