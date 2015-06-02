BANGKOK, June 2 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Tuesday as the Singapore index touched a four-month low
ahead of May manufacturing output data while Thai shares hit
three-week lows as falling consumer prices made the market wary
of the interest rate outlook.
Singapore's Straits Times Index traded down 1.22
percent, having hit 3,344.66, the lowest since Jan. 21.
Investors awaited factory activity data for May after a decline
in April to the lowest in more than two years.
Among top losers, shares of lender DBS Group Holdings
shed 2 percent, heading for a fifth day of weakness
amid weak lending data.
The Thai SET index was down 0.9 percent at 1,482.94,
the lowest since May 12, with shares of banks, seen as
proxy for the domestic economy, down 1.3 percent.
The Commerce Ministry said the country's annual consumer
price index declined for a fifth straight month in May due to
lower energy prices, echoing expectations of a likely interest
rate cut by the Bank of Thailand in coming meetings, brokers
said.
"Investors are waiting for the MPC meeting on June 10 as the
MPC's decision on the one-day repurchase rate will affect baht
versus dollar movement," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said
in a report.
The Philippine main index was down 1.6 percent,
retreating from a one-week closing high in the previous session.
Indexes of Malaysia and Vietnam were little
changed while Asian shares fell for a second day
as the stronger greenback pressured commodity prices.
Indonesia is closed on Tuesday for a holiday, and will
reopen Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0627 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3350.82 3392.11 -1.22
Kuala Lumpur 1743.27 1743.41 -0.01
Bangkok 1482.94 1496.05 -0.88
Jakarta -- 5213.82 --
Manila 7548.03 7670.37 -1.59
Ho Chi Minh 575.64 574.98 +0.11
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)