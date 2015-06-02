BANGKOK, June 2 Thai stocks hit a near five-month closing low on Tuesday, fretting over the outlook for interest rate after consumer prices fell further in May, while Singapore shares dropped for a fifth session ahead of the release of manufacturing output data due after market hours. Bangkok's SET index was down 1.3 percent at 1,476.87, the lowest close since Jan. 6. Trading volume was relatively thin at 83 percent of the full-day average. The country's annual consumer price index declined for a fifth straight month in May due to lower energy prices, echoing expectations of a likely interest rate cut by the Bank of Thailand in coming meetings, brokers said. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.5 percent at 3,340.75, the lowest close since Jan. 20. Among top losers, Noble Group was down 6.3 percent and Jardine Cycle & Carriage lost 3.7 percent. The selling came ahead of the release of factory output data for May after manufacturing activity touched the lowest in more than two years in April. The Philippine stock index retreated 1.5 percent, erasing the 1.2 percent gain in the previous session, with twenty eight out of the 30 large caps measured by the index falling. Indexes of Malaysia and Vietnam both closed lower amid weakness in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down about 1 percent as a stronger greenback pressured commodity prices. Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold Malaysian shares worth a net 265 million ringgit ($71.68 million) and offloaded Philippine stocks worth a net 2.12 billion peso ($3.40 million). The Indonesian stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3340.75 3392.11 -1.51 Kuala Lumpur 1741.37 1743.41 -0.12 Bangkok 1476.87 1496.05 -1.28 Jakarta -- 5216.38 -- Manila 7551.96 7670.37 -1.54 Ho Chi Minh 570.31 574.98 -0.81 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3340.75 3365.15 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1741.37 1761.25 -1.13 Bangkok 1476.87 1497.67 -1.39 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -0.25 Manila 7551.96 7230.57 +4.44 Ho Chi Minh 570.31 545.63 +4.52 ($1 = 623.9500 pesos) ($1 = 3.6970 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)