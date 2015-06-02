BANGKOK, June 2 Thai stocks hit a near
five-month closing low on Tuesday, fretting over the outlook for
interest rate after consumer prices fell further in May, while
Singapore shares dropped for a fifth session ahead of the
release of manufacturing output data due after market hours.
Bangkok's SET index was down 1.3 percent at
1,476.87, the lowest close since Jan. 6. Trading volume was
relatively thin at 83 percent of the full-day average.
The country's annual consumer price index declined for a
fifth straight month in May due to lower energy prices, echoing
expectations of a likely interest rate cut by the Bank of
Thailand in coming meetings, brokers said.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.5
percent at 3,340.75, the lowest close since Jan. 20. Among top
losers, Noble Group was down 6.3 percent and Jardine
Cycle & Carriage lost 3.7 percent.
The selling came ahead of the release of factory output data
for May after manufacturing activity touched the lowest in more
than two years in April.
The Philippine stock index retreated 1.5 percent,
erasing the 1.2 percent gain in the previous session, with
twenty eight out of the 30 large caps measured by the index
falling.
Indexes of Malaysia and Vietnam both closed
lower amid weakness in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down about 1
percent as a stronger greenback pressured commodity prices.
Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold Malaysian
shares worth a net 265 million ringgit ($71.68 million) and
offloaded Philippine stocks worth a net 2.12 billion peso ($3.40
million).
The Indonesian stock market was closed for a
holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3340.75 3392.11 -1.51
Kuala Lumpur 1741.37 1743.41 -0.12
Bangkok 1476.87 1496.05 -1.28
Jakarta -- 5216.38 --
Manila 7551.96 7670.37 -1.54
Ho Chi Minh 570.31 574.98 -0.81
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3340.75 3365.15 -0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1741.37 1761.25 -1.13
Bangkok 1476.87 1497.67 -1.39
Jakarta -- 5226.95 -0.25
Manila 7551.96 7230.57 +4.44
Ho Chi Minh 570.31 545.63 +4.52
($1 = 623.9500 pesos)
($1 = 3.6970 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)