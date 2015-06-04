BANGKOK, June 4 Indonesia's key stock index touched a five-week closing low on Thursday amid a fall in the rupiah and foreign-led selling while most others in Southeast Asia retreated as energy-related stocks followed global oil prices lower. Jakarta's composite index eased 0.7 percent to 5,095.82, the lowest close since April 30. Foreign-led selling hit a number of large-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International. The index extended losses for a sixth straight day after the rupiah hit a fresh 17-year low in the wake of concerns over Indonesia's economic slowdown and its chronic current account deficit. Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines finished lower. Vietnam ended up 0.2 percent in lower volume. Malaysian palm oil futures, which fell on Thursday along with a drop in crude oil prices ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting on Friday, prompted selling in palm plantation stocks as well as oil and gas firms. Top losers on regional indexes included Singapore's Golden Agri Resources, Malaysia's IOI Corporation and Thailand's PTT. Thailand's SET index closed up 0.6 percent. Banks recouped early losses and climbed 1.1 percent, underpinned by a comment by the Finance Minister that there was no need to cut interest rates further. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3345.00 3349.84 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1741.48 1749.17 -0.44 Bangkok 1490.90 1482.07 +0.60 Jakarta 5095.82 5130.49 -0.68 Manila 7553.65 7561.67 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 568.99 567.90 +0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3345.00 3365.15 -0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1741.48 1761.25 -1.12 Bangkok 1490.90 1497.67 -0.45 Jakarta 5095.82 5226.95 -2.51 Manila 7553.65 7230.57 +4.47 Ho Chi Minh 568.99 545.63 +4.28 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)