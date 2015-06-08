BANGKOK, June 8 Indonesian shares hit a near seven-month closing low on Monday as the rupiah extended slides after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an interest rate hike, while Thai shares rebounded, helped by gains in select transport and construction shares. The key Jakarta composite index fell 1.7 percent to 5,014.99, the lowest close since Nov. 10, 2014. Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri were among top losers with foreign investors net selling the shares. The rupiah set a 17-year low for the third straight trading session, with other Southeast Asian currencies such as Malaysian ringgit, also hit by the U.S. rate outlook. Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 0.3 percent to a near seven-month closing low. Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines both fell for a third trading day to the lowest since January, in line with weakness in Asia. Thai SET index edged up 0.06 percent as investors bought shares with good earnings prospect such as skytrain operator BTS Group Holdings and asphalt maker Tipco Asphalt. Foreign investors turned net buyers of Thai shares for the first time in eight trading days, with a modest net purchase of 53 million baht ($1.57 million). For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3320.33 3333.67 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1739.45 1745.33 -0.34 Bangkok 1508.28 1507.37 +0.06 Jakarta 5014.99 5100.57 -1.68 Manila 7484.89 7526.70 -0.56 Ho Chi Minh 579.83 578.07 +0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3320.33 3365.15 -1.33 Kuala Lumpur 1739.45 1761.25 -1.24 Bangkok 1508.28 1497.67 +0.71 Jakarta 5014.99 5226.95 -4.06 Manila 7484.89 7230.57 +3.52 Ho Chi Minh 579.83 545.63 +6.27 ($1 = 33.8200 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)