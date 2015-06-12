June 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly firmer on Friday as investors cautiously bought the
region's risky assets, though uncertainty related to Greek debt
talks unnerved foreign investors leading to outflows in some
markets.
Indonesia closed 0.1 percent higher in a volatile
trade, while Thailand was down 0.4 percent.
Indonesia saw a net foreign outflow of $32 million, while
Malaysia witnessed a net foreign selling of $26.5 million.
Thailand also saw $4.7 million outflow.
Muhammad Wafi, an analyst at Jakarta-based broker Bahana
Securities, said trading in Indonesian index was light and
foreigners sold mostly banking shares.
Talks on Greek debt showed no sign of reaching a deal with
the International Monetary Fund's surprise decision to leave
negotiations as European Union told Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to stop gambling with his country's future and take
crucial decisions needed to avert default.
Foreign investors have been selling Indonesian shares due to
a fall in the currency, which has declined about 7.5 percent so
far this year.
Singapore closed 0.2 percent up, Malaysia
finished steady, while Vietnam ended 0.3 percent firmer
at three-month closing high. Philippines stock market was
closed for a holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3353.85 3347.67 +0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1734.37 1734.76 -0.02
Bangkok 1508.23 1514.81 -0.43
Jakarta 4935.82 4928.81 +0.14
Ho Chi Minh 582.73 581.05 +0.29
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3353.85 3365.15 -0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1734.37 1761.25 -1.53
Bangkok 1508.23 1497.67 +0.71
Jakarta 4935.82 5226.95 -5.57
Manila 7503.72 7230.57 +3.78
Ho Chi Minh 582.73 545.63 +6.80
($1 = 3.7580 ringgit)
($1 = 33.7100 baht)
($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)