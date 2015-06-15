BANGKOK, June 15 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday, with the Indonesian benchmark sliding to a near
one-week low and Singapore down after three sessions of gains,
as concerns about failed Greek debt talks hit investor
sentiment.
The Jakarta composite index fell 1.2 percent to
4,877.53, its lowest since June 9, after downbeat trade data for
May. Foreign investors sold select large caps such as Bank
Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $950 million for May,
its sixth straight surplus, as imports continued to be weak.
Exports were down 15.24 percent at $12.56 billion, while imports
were lower 21.40 percent at $11.61 billion.
Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 1.1 percent,
reversing from a third straight gain on Friday when the index
had touched a two-week closing high.
Twenty-two stocks out of 30 measured by the index fell,
including property shares such as City Development
after data showed sales of private homes by developers in
Singapore fell 57 percent in May from a year
earlier.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.8 percent after Greece's talks with
lenders to avert a default ended with no agreement and Wall
Street logged losses ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
In Bangkok, the SET index eased 0.4 percent, heading
for a second session of losses.
Strategists at broker KGI Securities expected most big caps
to remain under pressure from external issues while investors
would focus on trading in mid caps.
"Domestic factors are unexciting on the macro level, with
some degree of good news on clearer commitment from the
government to roll out rail projects and other infrastructures,"
KGI Securities said in a report.
Sino-Thai Engineering shares rose 0.4 percent.
Broker Krungsri Securities said Sino-Thai was among potential
winners of coming bids for double track railway, five mass
transit projects and three motorway projects.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0600 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3316.20 3353.85 -1.12
Kuala Lumpur 1731.46 1734.37 -0.17
Bangkok 1502.16 1508.23 -0.40
Jakarta 4877.53 4935.82 -1.18
Manila 7493.05 7503.72 -0.14
Ho Chi Minh 582.83 582.73 +0.02
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)